Kylie Jenner Shares She Gained 60 Pounds During Pregnancy With Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner is working on her fitness to lose the baby weight, almost three months after giving birth to her second child.

On April 29, the 24-year-old shared on her Instagram Story a video of herself working out on a treadmill. "Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy," she wrote. "Down 40lbs. Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favorite combo."

Earlier this month, Kylie posted a selfie video showing her wearing a crop top. She captioned the Instagram Story clip, "My abs over here trying to make a comeback finally."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Travis Scott welcomed their son on Feb. 2, one day after their daughter Stormi Webster's fourth birthday. Their baby boy's new name, which was recently changed from Wolf, has not been disclosed publicly.

Kylie's pregnancy and cravings are documented on her family's new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, which debuted earlier this month.