The Supernatural Prequel Is Definitely Happening, Plus 2 Other New CW Shows

The origins of Sam and Dean are officially being explored.
Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters has been picked up by The CW, the network announced May 12. The series will tell the story of the parents of Sam and Dean, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively.
"Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary," according to the network. "Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."
While the project comes with plenty of excitement, it's also been rife with controversy. While Jensen acts as the show's narrator and works as an executive producer on the series, Jared had no idea the entire thing was even happening.
"Dude," he tweeted when plans for the show were announced. "Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."
However, there's still good news for Jared! The Gilmore Girls alum acts as an executive producer on Walker: Independence, one of the two other new shows announced by The CW. The show is a prequel series to the network's Walker, on which Jared stars as the titular Walker, Texas Ranger.
Walker: Independence is set in the late 1800s and "follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West," according to the network.
We're getting some 1883 vibes.
"On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose," said The CW. "Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams."
A misfit gang of Gotham outcasts is also headed to The CW this fall. Gotham Knights will pick up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's murder, as "his rebellious adopted son (Oscar Morgan) forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader."
We didn't think we needed to see Batman and The Joker's kids link up, but now it's all we can think about.
Without The Dark Knight himself around to protect Gotham, "hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights."
The series orders for The Winchesters, Walker: Independence and Gotham Knights come at a time of crossroads at The CW, as the network canceled seven shows—Naomi, The 4400, Roswell, New Mexico, Dynasty, Charmed, Legacies and In The Dark—earlier in the day.