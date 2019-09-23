Jared Padalecki is going from demon hunting to uh, perpetrator hunting in a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot. Yes, that Walker, Texas Ranger, the one that starred Chuck Norris for nine seasons.

E! News has learned Padalecki is set to play the title character in the updated version Walker that's in development by CBS TV Studios. The Supernatural star is also attached to executive produce alongside Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Lindsey Libertore and Dan Spilo. No network is attached at this time.

Padalecki, whose CW series Supernatural is coming to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons, will play Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two after spending years undercover on a high-profile case. When he returns home to Austin, Texas, he finds there's more work to be done. He'll be paired with a female partner, as was the case in the original. That casting has not been announced.