Scott Disick Comments on Khloe Kardashian’s “Body”

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reflects on "Tough" Conversations With Scott Disick

Scott Disick is raising eyebrows after his recent flirtatious comment toward Khloé Kardashian.

The Good American founder, 37, recently posted a photo on her Instagram Story that featured multiple pairs of colorful new hoodies and leggings that she received from Scott's streetwear brand, Talentless. Further showing her support for her close pal, Khloé also tagged Scott and the clothing company in the snapshot.

In return, the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, re-posted Khloé's photo on his own Instagram Story and made a risqué comment praising the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's body.

He wrote, "Wear it well with that body Khlo."

This isn't the first time that Khloé has shown her appreciation for Scott and his apparel company online. Just last month, Khloé similarly posted a photo of his clothing collection on her Instagram Story and also gave a special shout out to "my lord" along the way.