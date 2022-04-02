How Khloe Kardashian Is Showing Support For “My Lord” Scott Disick

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Pic Has Scott Disick Acting Up!

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up her support for Scott Disick.

The 37-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on April 1 to help promote the self-proclaimed Lord Disick's apparel company Talentless.

"My Lord," Khloe wrote along with a flame emoji over a photo of merchandise from the brand's latest collection.

Scott—who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashain—launched the streetwear brand in 2018. It includes men's and women's hoodies, sweatpants, accessories and more.

"It's a play on the fact that everybody has always said everybody that's in the reality business have no talent," Scott explained during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. "Everybody's loved the name."

Khloe and Scott have had a rock solid friendship for years and regularly give shout-outs to each other on social media. Most recently, the 38-year-old complimented Khloe on her Scarface-inspired short blonde bob that she rocked at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars after-party on March 27.