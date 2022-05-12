Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares Update on Co-Parenting Son Jace With Her Mom

Watch : Jenelle Evans Details Custody Battle for Son From Mom Barbara

Jenelle Evans is trying to secure more time with her 12-year-old son Jace, and wants to avoid another court battle with her mom.

Since 2010, Barbara Evans, 69, has had full custody of Jace, the Teen Mom 2 alum's child with her ex Andrew Lewis and the eldest of her three kids. Jenelle's legal and personal battles were documented on the MTV show, which parted ways with her in 2019.

Ahead of a court hearing about her and her mom's custody agreement this month, the 30-year-old spoke to E! News about where things stand, saying she hoped to negotiate a new deal out of court.

"If we end up going to trial, I'm going to ask for full [custody] completely," Jenelle said. "I'm still trying to work it out civilly."

E! News has reached out to Barbara for comment in response to Jenelle's remarks.

"I get him every other weekend," Jenelle said. "If she wants to compromise, I'll switch roles and have him during the week and she can have him every other weekend instead."