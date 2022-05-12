Jessica Biel Recalls “Lovely” and “Hilarious” Way Justin Timberlake Proposed

Justin Timberlake wanted to love Jessica Biel until the end of time.
Months before the couple is set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, the Candy actress, 40, recalled the unexpected way the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer, 41, proposed to her in 2011.
"It was so nice and so sweet and so unexpected. I had no idea it was coming," Biel shared during a May 12 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow. We were head-to-toe snowboarding outfits—hats, gloves, everything."
Then, as Biel recalled, "All of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow, and then he looks up at me and holds up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious…"
Host James Corden chimed in asking, "You had no idea it was coming?" to which she replied, "No."
The talk show host then said that it was "bold" for Timberlake to go skiing with a ring in his pocket, saying, "That is not a decision I would make. That can only backfire."
Though the former *NSYNC singer sank in the snow, the timing of the proposal also created an obstacle for Biel, who was wearing huge gloves at the time. However, the 7th Heaven alum said the moment showed her that he had "confidence."
In October, Biel and Timberlake—parents to sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 21 months—are set to celebrate a decade of marriage since tying the knot in a lavish Italian ceremony.
Last Month, Biel shared her feelings on the upcoming milestone.
"I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life,'" she told Access Hollywood in an April interview. "I just feel really proud of it."
The Sinner actress added that though she and the Timberlake have had their "ups and downs like everybody," she is "really proud of it and I'm still the happiest and loving my life."