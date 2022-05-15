BTS Makes History at 2022 Billboard Music Awards With Smooth Like Butter Wins

BTS has officially added more Billboard Music Awards to their stacked collection.
The South Korean boy band—which includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—took home three wins at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. BTS picked up trophies for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song.
It's a big moment, because it marks their third win for Top Duo/Group, meaning they've tied the record held by One Direction for most wins in the category. (The British boy band took home the award in 2013, 2015 and 2016.)
Since the "Dynamite" group made their BBMA debut back in 2017, they have snagged nine BBMA awards (and that's not even including the 2022 ceremony.)
Tonight's trophies comes on the heels of another type of win for BTS fans worldwide. Back in April, BTS shared they will be releasing a new album on June 10.
According to Rolling Stone, the new project, titled Proof, will be comprised of three separate parts. The first CD will feature 19 songs including their previously released smash hits such as "Butter," "DNA" and "FAKE LOVE."
The second CD will house songs that feature only some of the BTS members at a time, per the outlet. Finishing the trilogy off, the third and final CD in Proof will reportedly gift fans with unreleased music and demo versions of their beloved tracks.
Last month, BTS spoke exclusively with E! News' Laverne Cox while on the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet and revealed their bucket list of collaborations.
And who made the cut? Suga voted for Lady Gaga, J-Hope picked J. Balvin, RM said Snoop Dogg and V said Olivia Rodrigo.
Unfortunately, these dream collaborations are not seen on the reported track list, but we wouldn't be surprised if BTS had a few tricks up their sleeve once release day occurs.
For now, ARMY can only wait for their new album to drop and, until then, we don't need permission to dance to their award-winning music!