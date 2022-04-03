2022 Grammys

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2022 Grammys are official here! See what Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and more stars are wearing to the Las Vegas award show on CBS.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 03, 2022 9:18 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & More!

Music's biggest night is finally here!

After much anticipation, the 2022 Grammys are expected to kick off April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While the city and venue may be different from years past, many things remain the same including the unbelievable star power.

For starters, Trevor Noah is slated to host the live telecast, which is expected to feature performances from a wide variety of artists including Carrie UnderwoodJ Balvin with Maria Becerra, BTS, Lady Gaga, John Legend and Maverick City Music.

As for who could walk away with a trophy? Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Ariana Grande are favored to win at the star-studded event. 

Before the biggest awards of the night are announced, there's one think fans can't stop talking about: the red carpet of course. From designer gowns and colorful suits to bold accessories and wild hairstyles, there's so much to see on the Grammys red carpet. 

photos
Grammys 2022: Stars React to Their Nominations

Keep reading to see what your favorite singers are wearing to one of the wildest red carpets of the year. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Laverne Cox

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chelsea Handler

In Sarah Flint shoes 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Wolfgang Van Halen

   

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doechii

   

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Toni Cornell

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mayer Hawthorne

    

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jazzmeia Horn

    

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Camper

  

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Doja Cat

In Atelier Versace

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Elle King
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Walker Hayes
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Nikki Glaser
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Japanese Breakfast

In Valentino with Stuart Weitzman shoes

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Shaggy
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Petra Collins

In Versace

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Cheri Moon
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Questlove
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Autumn Rowe
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tiesto
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sean Paul
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Alisha Gaddis
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Rufus Du Sol
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Black Coffee
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Natalie Grant
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Rachel Eckroth
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Victoria Evigan
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Calin Russo

   

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Amanda Shires
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ilsey Juber
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Davis Burleson
photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville

3

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

Watch E!'s live red carpet coverage of the 2022 Grammy Awards today, Sunday, April 3 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville

3

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys on TV and Online

4

Amy Schumer Shares Thoughts On Will Smith's Oscars Slap At Comedy Show

5

See All the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks