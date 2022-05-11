How Rebel Wilson Channeled Her Inner Britney Spears for Netflix's Senior Year

Watch : Netflix's Senior Year Premiere: Rebel Wilson & Justin Hartley Dish

Rebel Wilson's dance moves drive us crazy.

The actress, 42, is headed back to high school in the new Netflix movie Senior Year. The movie—which jumps from 2002 to 2022—allowed Wilson to tap into her inner pop star for one of the movie's most memorable scenes.

"We got to recreate Britney Spears' 'Crazy' video, and I just tried to channel Britney," Wilson told E! News' Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker at the film's red carpet premiere. "I was just like, ‘Okay, what would Britney be feeling in 2002?' and like how she dances and how she moves."

When it comes to her own high school experience, Wilson revealed her senior year was nothing like a music video.

"My senior year, I was in a Christian, all-girls boarding school in Sydney, Australia," she said. "I was very studious, but we had like 18th birthday parties every weekend. So, every Saturday night was like a huge party. But the rest of the time, I was [a] pretty studious and pretty disciplined young lady."