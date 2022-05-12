How Brian Kelley's First Solo Tour Brings a Sunshine State of Mind to Fans

Watch : Why Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Went Solo

Brian Kelley will never forget opening night of his first-ever solo tour.

As he hit the stage in Daytona Beach, Fla., on April 21, the country singer couldn't believe he was living out his musical dreams right near his childhood backyard.

"It was really extra special and basically a hometown show," Brian shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Some higher powers were involved in making that happen. Dreams do come true and sometimes they aren't on your timeline and you just got to keep pushing and sometimes, because they're not on your timeline, they end up turning out better than they would have if you could have planned that yourself."