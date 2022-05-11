These Disney Home Finds Are on Sale For Up to 52% Off During shopDisney's Mystery Savings Event

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As much as we love shopping for brand new tees, Spirit Jerseys, pullovers, Mickey ears and more to sport at the Disney Parks and beyond, we love snapping up cute Disney home finds to give our apartment a bit of Disney magic. If you're the same, we've got a sale we just know you're going to love!
Right now, shopDisney is holding a Mystery Savings Event where you can find deals on everything from clothing for adults to adorable Turning Red must-haves to extra sweet kitchen essentials, and everything else in between. Since it's a Mystery Savings Sale, you won't know how much your discount will be until you add items to your bag.
As much as we don't want to spoil the fun, we figured you'd want to know whether these mystery deals are actually worth it or not. After searching through the hundreds of sale items, we can confidently say they're definitely worth it, especially if you're looking to add some adorable new Disney things to your living room, office or kitchen. In fact, you can find deals on Disney home must-haves for up to 52% off! That's not something you see every day, it's pretty much a Disney miracle.
It's important to note that the sale ends this Thursday, so be sure to check it out ASAP. We've rounded up some of the best deals on Disney home goods you can score during shopDisney's Mystery Savings Event. Check those out below.
Mickey Mouse Icon Woven Throw - Disney Homestead Collection
This gorgeous woven throw from the Disney Homestead Collection would look great draped over your couch. It also makes a perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life. It's originally $60 but it's on sale now for $29. Incredible deal!
Winnie the Pooh Glass Honey Jar
Isn't this just the cutest honey jar you've ever seen? It even has a honey dipper right on the lid!Right now, you can score this extra sweet Winnie the Pooh "Hunny" jar for just $14.
Winnie the Pooh Kitchen Utensil Set and Holder
Truth be told, everything in the Winnie the Pooh kitchen collection is super cute, you'll want to snag them all. This Kitchen Utensil Set and Holder includes three wooden utensils featuring pretty allover floral designs, as well as a molded ceramic holder featuring everyone's favorite silly old bear.
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Ceramic Container Set
Keep your kitchen nice and organized with this set of ceramic containers featuring Pooh, Piglet and Tigger. The set is listed at $50 originally, but you can snag it today for just $35. This is one deal we definitely wouldn't pass up!
Star Wars R2-D2 and Princess Leia Color-Changing Mug
This super cool color-changing R2-D2 and Princess Leia mug is a must-have for Star Wars fans. It was inspired by the iconic scene in Star Wars: A New Hope that pretty much started it all, and Princess Leia shows up in hologram form when hot beverages are poured into the mug. So fun! It would also make the perfect Father’s Day gift if the dad in your life is a fan.
Goofy Dad Mug
Speaking of good gifts for Father's Day — especially since it's right around the corner — this Goofy dad mug is a great option this year. Plus, it's on sale for just $10 today.
Winnie the Pooh Canvas Storage Bin Set
Clearly, there's no shortage of things for Winnie the Pooh fans and we're definitely not complaining! Right now, this super cute storage bin set is on sale for $32. It's perfect for keeping away plushes, blankets, clothes and more. Love!
Winnie the Pooh Figural Light
ShopDisney reviewers can't get enough of this adorable ambient Pooh light. One shopper said it's even cuter in person, while the many others raved over the size and quality. Right now it's on sale for a really good price at $20.
Mickey Mouse Icon ‘Enjoy’ Mug
Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in this gorgeous Mickey icon mug. It's on sale today for just $16.
Hocus Pocus Mug and Spoon Set
From our experience, this wickedly cool Hocus Pocus Mug and Spoon Set sells out every Halloween and there's a good chance that it will again this year. Now's the perfect time to snag one for yourself at a really good discount.
Mickey Mouse Blue Ceramic Tray
ShopDisney has everything you need to make summer entertaining extra magical this year. Right now you can score this sophisticated serving tray for just $28.
Mary Poppins Penguins Apron for Adults
This lovely Mary Poppins-inspired apron is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! It's originally $25, but it's on sale today for $28. It's another great gift idea for Disney fans, especially ones who love being in the kitchen. There are other items in this collection that are on sale today, so definitely check those out as well.
Mickey Mouse Icon Mug – Disney Homestead Collection
These super chic Mickey icon mugs are on sale right now for $16. You'll have trouble deciding which color you want more!
