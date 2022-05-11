Meet the Two Stars Playing Abraham and Mary Lincoln in Apple TV+ Series

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Honest, there's a new Abe!

Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater has been cast as President Abraham Lincoln in Apple TV+'s upcoming series Manhunt, based on Lincoln's assassination, E! News confirms. American Crime star Lili Taylor will play Mary Lincoln.

Described as "part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller," according to Apple TV+, the series will "take audiences into the aftermath of the first American Presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln's Reconstruction plans—issues that reverberate into the present day."

Manhunt will also shine a light on many individuals whose stories have rarely been told.

"The series strongly features Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt, and subsequent high-crimes investigation," says the streamer, "including Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated [John Wilkes] Booth's injury."

Greenleaf star Lovie Simone will play Simms, while Tony nominee Anthony Boyle will play Booth who is, of course, the man who killed Lincoln at Washington D.C.'s Ford's Theatre in April 1865.