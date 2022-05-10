Is Cheryl Burke Dating Again After Matthew Lawrence Split? She Says…

Watch : Cheryl Burke Reveals the Hardest Working Celeb on "DWTS"

Would Cheryl Burke like to go on a date? Her answer: not yet.

The Dancing With the Stars pro said during the premiere episode of her Burke in the Game podcast that she isn't ready to dip a toe in the dating pool after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Matthew Lawrence in February.

"I think I will be ready, but I think that part of this process, or let's say part of this experiment—this surrender experiment—is not just ‘find Cheryl a date tomorrow,'" Cheryl said. "Because I am actually not ready for dating tomorrow, or maybe not next week, maybe not for another few months, maybe not for a year, I don't know."

Instead, Cheryl is focused on how she can "evolve" to be able to date again in the future—and she doesn't know how long that process will take, nor does she think she needs to. The 38-year-old shared that it's important for other women who've recently split or divorced from long-term relationships to know that "they're not alone."