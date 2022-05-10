Is Cheryl Burke Dating Again After Matthew Lawrence Split? She Says…

Would Cheryl Burke like to go on a date? Her answer: not yet.
The Dancing With the Stars pro said during the premiere episode of her Burke in the Game podcast that she isn't ready to dip a toe in the dating pool after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Matthew Lawrence in February.
"I think I will be ready, but I think that part of this process, or let's say part of this experiment—this surrender experiment—is not just ‘find Cheryl a date tomorrow,'" Cheryl said. "Because I am actually not ready for dating tomorrow, or maybe not next week, maybe not for another few months, maybe not for a year, I don't know."
Instead, Cheryl is focused on how she can "evolve" to be able to date again in the future—and she doesn't know how long that process will take, nor does she think she needs to. The 38-year-old shared that it's important for other women who've recently split or divorced from long-term relationships to know that "they're not alone."
She added, "I don't remember the last time I went on like a date."
Cheryl said she's not only not ready to meet someone new, she's not interested—literally.
"I'm not ready to give or even listen until I listen to me first," she said. "I haven't been filled up yet inside. The wound is still open. And for me to pretend that I am ready to even sit with another gender and someone I don't know who is not my friend is just not something I'm ready for."
Cheryl filed for divorce from the Mrs. Doubtfire actor on Feb. 18, citing irreconcilable differences. Cheryl and Matthew, 42, first dated in 2007 for about a year before calling it quits. They got back together in 2017 and tied the knot in May 2019. They were married for almost three years before splitting again.
During a May 4 episode of Tamron Hall, Cheryl revealed that they were in couples therapy even before they got married.
"People evolve and people grow," she said. "And sometimes they grow together and sometimes, you know you unfortunately grow apart."
After filling for divorce, she posted a message on her "big emotions" to Instagram, writing, "If I'm being honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me."
"I've spent my entire life up to this point trying to numb them," she continued, "and I'm learning that really going through them is A LOT harder."