Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Critic Claiming She Gets "Constant Liposuction"

Chrissy Teigen did not hold back after a social media user commented that she gets “constant liposuction” on one of her Instagram posts. See how the model responded below.

Chrissy Teigen is not taking the high road against hate. 

Before heading out to catch her husband John Legend's performance in Las Vegas, the model shared a video of herself on May 6 wearing a pair of jean shorts, a black tank top, a black blazer and matching knee-high leather boots. 

After fans kept asking Chrissy about details on the shorts, she made another post on May 8 showing off the outfit with the caption, "the shorts are @area okay!!!!!"

The new post prompted one follower to comment, "more interested in the legs!!" to which another replied, "constant liposuction, trainers and good diet.. as she should. I would lol."

Chrissy caught wind of the remark and responded, "‘constant liposuction' what are you even talking about lol."

Other fans quickly came to the former Sports Illustrated model's defense, attributing her suspected weight loss to her no longer drinking alcohol. One person wrote, "people don't understand what alcohol does to a body. Yes you're eating healthier etc but more importantly, you're no longer drinking."

In January, Chrissy—who has been documenting her health journey on social media over the past year—shared on Instagram that she was celebrating six months of sobriety

"Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don't ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha," she wrote at the time. "I prob won't be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don't even know if I necessarily won't ever drink again? I have no idea what I'm doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It's pretty cool."

