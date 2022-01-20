Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety: "More Present Than Ever"

New year, same resolution. Chrissy Teigen revealed on Instagram Jan. 19 that she's reached a major milestone in her sobriety.
Celebrating "6 months no alcohol!" she wrote. "Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don't ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won't be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don't even know if I necessarily won't ever drink again? I have no idea what I'm doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It's pretty cool."
And Teigen is excited for what lies ahead. "I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future!" she continued. "Let's goooo."
Always in her corner, of course, is husband John Legend, who commented "So proud of you my love."
Teigen has been documenting her sobriety journey on social media over the past year and has been candid about her ups in downs. In December 2020, the model, who told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that she'd been "point blank, just drinking too much," informed her nearly 37 million followers that she was four weeks sober. Then, in September 2021, she shared that she had reached her "50-day sober streak," noting "it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road."
Even so, she shared, "This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!"
Teigen's decided to shelve alcohol not long after TV personality Courtney Stodden and Project Runway alum Michael Costello accused her of cyberbullying them in 2011 and 2014, respectively. (While she issued a public apology to Stodden, Teigen's team denied Costello's allegations, calling his photos of their alleged DM exchange "fictional.")
"I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much," she explained to Today this past October of the reevaluation she did in the wake of the backlash. "You lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down. For me, it was a big moment of like, ‘Wow I need to find out how I can be better, how can I grow from this, learn from this.'
While she stopped short of saying she was thankful for the experience, "It made me a stronger person, a better person," she noted. "That's when I went sober."
Marking 100 days alcohol at the time, she added, "I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to, you know, welcome the fact that hopefully they've seen me be better."
Either way, she's celebrating the new her, noting that cutting out cocktails helped her as she processed losing son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy.
"It took a lot of therapy," Teigen, who is also mom to 5-year-old daughter Luna and 3-year-old son Miles, continued. "I needed to be clear. That's why honestly going sober was so important was I needed to be clearheaded. I needed to be able to understand what I was taking in in therapy and really absorb it instead of, like, just hiding behind alcohol."