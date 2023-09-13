We Are Never Ever Getting Over Taylor Swift's 2023 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Look

Long story short, Taylor Swift's gorgeous look at the 2023 MTV VMAs is anything but a bad time.
The Grammy winner made an enchanting entrance at New Jersey's Prudential Center for the award show on Sept. 12, stepping out in an asymmetrical black button-down Versace dress, accessorized with a stack of gold chain necklaces and a pair of strappy black sandals for an edgy look. (See all the stars on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet here.)
It's the cherry on top of Swift's cruel summer, as she heads into the night with 11 VMAs nominations, the most of any artist.
The 33-year-old is up this year for Video of the Year for "Anti-Hero" after taking home the prize in 2022 for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." At the time, she channeled her reputation era in a blinged out Oscar de la Renta dress, before announcing her upcoming 10th album Midnights during her Video of the Year acceptance speech. This year would mark her record-breaking fourth win in the category.
Swift—who has a total of 14 MTV VMA trophies under her belt—is also nominated for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and more.
At the 2023 show, SZA comes in second with eight nominations, followed by Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.
After tonight, Swift is looking ahead to the theatrical release of her Eras Tour movie on Oct. 13, her next re-recording drop for 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Oct. 27 and her return to the stage for the next leg of her Eras Tour starting in Argentina in November.
But she's not out of the woods just yet. Keep reading to see Swift and more stars shaking up the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet: