We Are Never Ever Getting Over Taylor Swift's 2023 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Look

Taylor Swift stunned on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet in an outfit fit for a mastermind. See the dark look ahead of what could be an extremely successful night for the nominated singer.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 13, 2023 12:07 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsTaylor SwiftCelebritiesMTV VMAsE! Insider
Watch: Taylor Swift Stuns in All-Black at 2023 MTV VMAs

Long story short, Taylor Swift's gorgeous look at the 2023 MTV VMAs is anything but a bad time.

The Grammy winner made an enchanting entrance at New Jersey's Prudential Center for the award show on Sept. 12, stepping out in an asymmetrical black button-down Versace dress, accessorized with a stack of gold chain necklaces and a pair of strappy black sandals for an edgy look. (See all the stars on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet here.)

It's the cherry on top of Swift's cruel summer, as she heads into the night with 11 VMAs nominations, the most of any artist.

The 33-year-old is up this year for Video of the Year for "Anti-Hero" after taking home the prize in 2022 for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." At the time, she channeled her reputation era in a blinged out Oscar de la Renta dress, before announcing her upcoming 10th album Midnights during her Video of the Year acceptance speech. This year would mark her record-breaking fourth win in the category.

photos
Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Swift—who has a total of 14 MTV VMA trophies under her belt—is also nominated for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and more.

At the 2023 show, SZA comes in second with eight nominations, followed by Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After tonight, Swift is looking ahead to the theatrical release of her Eras Tour movie on Oct. 13, her next re-recording drop for 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Oct. 27 and her return to the stage for the next leg of her Eras Tour starting in Argentina in November.

But she's not out of the woods just yet. Keep reading to see Swift and more stars shaking up the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet:

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira with sons Milan & Sasha

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In Versace dress and Ariel Saidian, Anita Ko, and Maria Tash jewelry.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick & Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Dove Cameron

In Coach.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

In Jason Wu.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Ice Spice

John Nacion/WireImage

Billy Porter

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nelly Furtado

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Janice Combs and Diddy

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Quincy Combs

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sofia Carson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Ashanti

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Charli D'Amelio

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Shakira

In Versace dress and Piferi shoes.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Dixie D'Amelio

In Maticevski.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Doechii

In Dsquared2.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coco Jones

In Moschino.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Madelyn Cline

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Kathy Hilton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

GloRilla

photos
Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.