We Are Never Ever Getting Over Taylor Swift's 2023 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Look

Watch : Taylor Swift Stuns in All-Black at 2023 MTV VMAs

Long story short, Taylor Swift's gorgeous look at the 2023 MTV VMAs is anything but a bad time.

The Grammy winner made an enchanting entrance at New Jersey's Prudential Center for the award show on Sept. 12, stepping out in an asymmetrical black button-down Versace dress, accessorized with a stack of gold chain necklaces and a pair of strappy black sandals for an edgy look. (See all the stars on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet here.)

It's the cherry on top of Swift's cruel summer, as she heads into the night with 11 VMAs nominations, the most of any artist.

The 33-year-old is up this year for Video of the Year for "Anti-Hero" after taking home the prize in 2022 for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." At the time, she channeled her reputation era in a blinged out Oscar de la Renta dress, before announcing her upcoming 10th album Midnights during her Video of the Year acceptance speech. This year would mark her record-breaking fourth win in the category.