See Erika Jayne Shut Down a RHOBH Producer for Questioning Her Legal Woes

Watch : Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may not be a court of law, but Garcelle Beauvais is objecting to Erika Jayne's latest claims about her ongoing legal battle.

In the below sneak peek from the Bravo series' season 12 premiere, the two cast members are rehashing the events of last season, which largely focused on Erika's divorce from her now-estranged husband Tom Girardi and their subsequent legal woes. More specifically, Erika's expressing her disappointment with co-star Sutton Stracke, who she says "chose to repeat things and say things that have been disproven."

She then points to Sutton's previous comment about "the $20 million elephant in the room," which was seemingly in reference to Erika's businesses allegedly receiving more than $20 million in loans from Tom's law firm for several years (an accusation that was made in a motion filed by the bankruptcy trustee investigating Tom's assets, according to court documents obtained by E! News in June 2021).

"I never had it," Erika claims in the RHOBH preview. "It was never in my hands. It was never in my account."