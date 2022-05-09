Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Inside “Sweetest” Mother’s Day With Travis Scott and Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner shared an up close-and-personal look at the low-key Mother's Day spent with her family. See the adorable photos from her celebration with Travis Scott and Stormi Webster.

Roses are red, violets are blue. Travis Scott gave Kylie Jenner hundreds of daisies for Mother's Day—and Stormi Webster was a part of the festivities, too.
 
On May 8, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a must-see look inside the Mother's Day spent with her family on Instagram. Not only did Kylie receive dozens of bouquets of roses from those closest to her, but her boyfriend Travis went all out with his floral displays of white daisies for Kylie. As seen on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's Instagram Stories, the lavish display of flowers were enough to fill an entire outdoor space.
 
But that's not all. Keeping true to theme, Kylie's plate settings, cups and décor came complete with a white daisy design as well. And as 4-year-old Stormi pointed out, their adorable table setting was just for the mommy-daughter duo.
 
It's also worth noting that this isn't the first time we've seen a shower of daisies between the couple. Last year, Kylie also had a few notable arrangements of daisies (among other florals) throughout her home in celebration of Travis for Father's Day.

As fans following Kylie would note, this Mother's Day would be the first for her as a mom of two. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their second child together, a baby boy.
 
Keep reading for an in-depth look at this year's festivities, courtesy of Kylie (and Stormi!):

Instagram
Dinner for Two

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster were seen enjoying their meal together on Mother's Day.

Instagram
Daisies for Days

Kylie shared a jaw-dropping look at the flowers she received from Travis Scott.

Instagram
It's All in the Details

The daisy design served as the theme for the occasion.

Instagram
Flowers for a Lifetime

Kylie shared another look at her flowers, which seems to be enough to fill her entire outdoor space.

Instagram
Bon Appétit!

There were even daisies on their plates!

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

But the white flowers weren't the only ones that made inside Kylie's home. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared a look at the other bouquets she received.

Instagram
Gorgeous Florals

Who said there was such a thing as too many flowers?

Instagram
Roses Are Red, But Sometimes They're Pink, Too

A look at Kylie's all-pink bouquet of roses.

Instagram
The More the Merrier

Kylie was celebrated with yet another lavish display of pink flowers from those closest to her.

