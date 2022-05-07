Johnny Depp's Ex-Fiancée Jennifer Grey Shares Reaction to Amber Heard Trial

Watch : 5 BOMBSHELLS From Amber Heard's Testimony Against Johnny Depp

Jennifer Grey has some thoughts about Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard.

The Dirty Dancing alum was asked about Depp—to whom she was briefly engaged during a nine-month relationship in 1989—in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight surrounding the release of Out of the Corner memoir, which partly detailed their short-lived romance. Addressing her former fiancé's ongoing legal battle, Grey told the outlet, "All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved."

The 62-year-old actress added, "I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well."

Depp, 58, is suing his ex-wife Heard, 36, in a $50 million lawsuit over a 2018 essay she wrote for the Washington Post, in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" but never mentioned the Pirates of the Caribbean actor by name. In court documents, his attorneys have argued that Heard's op-ed was part of an "elaborate hoax" created "to advance her career."