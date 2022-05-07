Nordstrom Rack Swimsuit Deals up to 78% Off: Styles Start at $20

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With summer around the corner, we're stocking up on bathing suits now. Leave it to Nordstrom Rack to have the best deals on the cutest bikinis and one pieces. Chic swimwear to add to your closet now is up to 78% off, and prices start at just $20.
Whether you're looking for printed bikinis to make a statement on your tropical vacation this summer while you tan, or classic, minimalistic one pieces for lounging by the pool or on the beach, Nordstrom Rack has the bathing suit for you. These one pieces and bikini tops are so chic, you'll want to style your post-beach outfits to show them off while you grab coffee or go to lunch. Talk about an effortlessly cool girl look!
Don't forget the sunscreen, as you'll want to stay out in the sun all summer long in your cute new suits. Scroll below for the best Nordstrom Rack bathing suit deals from Good American, L Space, We Wore What and more.
Rachel Rachel Roy Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit
Make a statement in this red one piece for 60% off.
VYB Honey Rider Long Sleeve Crop Bikini Top
Stay on-trend with this unique long sleeve bikini top.
VYB Honey Rider Tie Side Bikini Bottoms
Pair these bikini bottoms with the top above.
VYB Costa Bella Jolie Triangle Bikini Top
This printed bikini is so cute and only $23.
VYB Costa Bella High Leg Tie Side Bikini Bottoms
This bikini will pair perfectly with your summer tan.
Robin Riccone Aubrey Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
52% off this chic one piece? Immediately yes.
We Wore What Halter O-Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
Another chic, classic one piece, and it's on sale for 53% off.
We Wore What Floral Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
The print on this We Wore What suit is so pretty and feminine. Take 54% off, and it's yours for just $45.
Good American Show Off Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Good American is known for its flattering jeans, but their bathing suits are also size-inclusive.
Good American Shine One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
We love the asymmetrical neckline on this classic black one piece.
Good American Layout New Shine One-Piece Swimsuit
This is going to be our new go-to bathing suit for summer.
Kendall + Kylie Printed One-Piece Swimsuit
58% off a Kendall + Kylie swimsuit? Add to cart!
L Space Wilder Swim Top
Take 78% off and pay only $20 for this adorable pink bikini top from L Space.
L Space Court Bitsy Ribbed Bikini Bottoms
Take 59% off and complete the look above!
We Wore What Wide Strap Underwire Bikini Top
We love the chocolate color and supportive underwire on this chic bikini top.
We Wore What High Rise Bikini Bottoms
Everybody needs a high rise bikini bottom in their closet, especially when it's $25.