Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Teases "Battle of the Brokerages" Next Season

The sun may be setting on Christine Quinn's time with The Oppenheim Group.
The reality star—who skipped the Netflix show's season five reunion and has been wiped from the realtor group's website— said that next season could be a "battle of the brokerages" while chatting with E! News' Daily Pop.
"What's going on is I started my own brokerage a year and a half ago," Christine told hosts Justin Sylvester and Bobby Berk on May 6. "My husband [Christian Richard] and I started RealOpen.com, so it's a platform to facilitate home sales through cryptocurrency, and the seller will receive a cash transaction, so it's like a wire."
Christine says she missed out on the reunion episode due to COVID-19, though her fellow castmates—such as Chrishell Stause and Mary Vander—didn't believe her reason for not being in attendance.
"I did test positive [for COVID-19]," Christine shared. "I had a campaign due the next day. Like, I gotta get my bag at the end of the day. So, I was fine. I didn't miss out on anything."
Christine joked that she is "vaxed and waxed" and ready for "hot girl summer." What she's not ready for is apologizing to her Selling Sunset co-stars.
"I'm too busy. You think I have time for more apologies? Like, no," she said. "Everything that I do is so intentional, and if there is something to where I'm like, ‘You know what? Maybe I did hurt someone's feelings,' sure. I'll apologize if I actually mean it, but not too often."
One thing she will never apologize for? Being—as Justin put it—the "baddest bitch on Selling Sunset."
"I think it's a very powerful word," Christine said. "It's like, ‘Yes, I am that bitch. I own that power.' I love it. When people call me a bitch, I'm like, ‘I'm doing something right. You're being remembered.' And I love that."
Since wrapping the latest season of Selling Sunset, Christine is diving into the literary world for her latest project, her debut book How to Be a Boss B*tch.
"Confidence was not something I was born with. It was something that was acquired over years—after years and years and years of being told ‘no,' doors slammed in my face," she said. "My book is for—whether you know me or whether you've never heard of me—I wanted someone to walk into an airport and feel inspired and be like, ‘You know what? I wanna live the most unapologetic, authentic version of my life.'"
Check out her full interview in the clip above.
How to Be a Boss B*tch is available for pre-order now, and will be available May 17 where books are sold.