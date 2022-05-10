How to Watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on TV and Online

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are just a few days away! Find out how you can catch the live show below.

By Tamantha Gunn May 10, 2022 11:00 AMTags
One of music's biggest nights is almost here!

Your favorite artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana GrandeLattoRed Hot Chili PeppersDoja Cat and more will gather on May 15 at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to celebrate a year of chart-topping music and see who takes home those coveted golden microphones.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the forthcoming awards show.

When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and what time do they start?

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live on Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where are the Billboard Music Awards held?

The BBMAs will be held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

How do you watch the Billboard Music Awards?

You can watch the BBMAs live on NBC and livestreamed on Peacock, giving viewers the ability to watch the show live from the app on their laptops, phones and smart TVs.

Who is hosting the Billboard Music Awards?

Sean "Diddy" Combs will bring his Bad Boy energy to host the 2022 BBMAs. In a statement last month, the mega-producer said, "This will be unlike any awards show – I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high. The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I'm excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see."

Who are the Billboard Music Awards finalists? 

On April 8, Billboard revealed the nominees for the upcoming show. The Weeknd leads the pack with 17 nominations, including nods for Top Artist and Top Hot 100 Song for "Save Your Tears," his collab with Ariana Grande.

Following behind the Dawn FM singer is Doja Cat with 14 nominations, and tied with 13 nods each are Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

Who's performing at the Billboard Music Awards?

Billboard announced that Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott, Latto, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna BoyRauw Alejandro, Morgan WallenSilk Sonic and more will hit the stage to give epic performances.

Mary J. Blige will also deliver an perform after she is honored with this year's Icon Award.

"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," the Oscar nominee said in a statement last month. "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."

