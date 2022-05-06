See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 3 Children Surprise Her at Work for Mother’s Day

The chickens have returned to the coop!
Kelly Ripa brought her three kids (also known as her "chickens") to Live with Kelly and Ryan for a family game show segment testing them on their knowledge of their mother. The kids Kelly shares with husband Mark Consuelos—Michael Joseph Consuelos, 24, Lola Consuelos, 20, and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, 19—put their best game faces on to prove they know everything from their mother's favorite dessert to what she really wants for Mother's Day. (Spoiler alert: it's peace and quiet.)
The 51-year-old talk show host posted a photo of the family reunion on Instagram, writing, "Bring your chickens to work day!"
The TV reunion is big for the family because all three kids have left the nest. Kelly and Mark's youngest child, Joaquin, left for college in September and is completing his freshman year at the University of Michigan. Kelly admitted on her show with Ryan Seacrest that "It was really hard."
"We dropped him off at school, and we gave him a hug," she said at the time. "It was actually brutally painful. Anyway, I gave him a hug, and I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.' And he didn't say anything. He was just giving me a hug."
Kelly and Mark, 51, joked about having an empty nest on Instagram after the heartbreaking goodbye in a photo of the couple on the couch in lounge wear. She captioned the photo, "So far we are crushing this empty nest thing." Their eldest, Michael, supported his parents' new chapter, commenting, "I had almost no doubt."
The married couple of 26 years just celebrated their wedding anniversary and continue to keep their relationship sweet and spicy. So much so that Michael says he's had enough of their "nonsense." He told E! News' Daily Pop in August that it's a "blessing and a curse to have young parents," referencing their consistent thirst traps on social media.
He joked, "I'm a pretty reserved and private guy, and I think that's the very reason why is because I've seen this nonsense and I want no part of it, honestly."
Michael isn't the only kid who gets annoyed by the couple. Kelly shared in a March episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that their kids are "grossed out" by her and Mark.
"They're sickened by us," Kelly told the audience. "And I'm not sure why that is. But they are disgusted by our eating. They make fun of my eating a lot."
Mark explained that Kelly will eat most of her food with her fingers. The Queen of the South actor demonstrated how Kelly uses three fingers to dig into any food presented to her.
Despite Kelly and her chickens' differences on table manners, they were able to put it all aside for a fun reunion on her show and make her Mother's Day a little more special.