Kelly Ripa Admits Her and Mark Consuelos’ 3 Kids Get “Very Grossed Out” By Them

Watch : How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest"

It's an experience any parent can relate to: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuleos' kids are "sickened" by them.



On the March 7 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-anchor revealed that Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 19, get "grossed out" by her and the Riverdale actor—particularly when they're eating.



"They're sickened by us," Kelly told the audience. "And I'm not sure why that is. But they are disgusted by our eating. They make fun of my eating a lot."



Why? Well, as Mark went on to explain, his wife of more than 25 years does not use utensils to eat.



Mark, 50, said Kelly, 51, will eat "normal food normally," however, if something can be consumed with her fingers, she will "put the plate in front of me, and then you'll go in and grab it and then you stick all three fingers, the tips of all three fingers, into your mouth."