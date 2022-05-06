How Candace Cameron Bure Acts Like a Total "Stage Mom" to Daughter Natasha

The acting gene certainly runs in Candace Cameron Bure's family.
After all, in her latest Hallmark movie, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder, the actress is joined onscreen by her own daughter, 23-year-old Natasha Bure, who plays the younger version of Candace's character.
"It was so much fun for her to play my character as a high school student," the 46-year-old said on the May 6 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, noting she was "totally a stage mom" while on set. "I was having the best time because I had my camera out, I was videotaping everything. I'm also the producer of the movie, so I can do whatever I want. And I was just 'stage-momming' it up in the best of ways. I loved it."
Alas, after 14 years with the network, Candace is resigning as the queen of Hallmark, calling her decision to move to GAC Family "an exciting one."
"I'm always looking for opportunities to grow professionally and creatively," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Bobby Berk. "Not only will I continue to act and produce in all of my movies, but I'm now curating content and producing content for both channels as a whole."
That's not all she's working on: Candace also has her QVC line, CCB, which fills her closet and, er, Natasha doesn't mind borrowing from.
"I steal more of her accessories," said Natasha, whose dad is NHL player Valeri Bure, said on Daily Pop. "We have one purse that gets stolen back and forth. When she comes to my apartment, she steals it back, and when I go over to the house, she steals it."
So, perhaps this Mother's Day, she'll gift mom a bag? After all, she and siblings Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, have something up their sleeves. "We have a family group chat that she's not a part of," Natasha shared. "We have some plans in the works. So, I can't tell you, but we have something special."
Check out their full interview in the clip above.