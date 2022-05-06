The Selling the O.C. First Teaser Has Nudity, Backstabbing and, Of Course, Real Estate

If you thought Selling Sunset was dramatic, you haven't seen anything yet.
The first teaser for Netflix's Selling the O.C. dropped May 6, confirming that the Oppenheim Group's Orange County offices are just as competitive, if not more than their offices in West Hollywood. But the agents—Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland—aren't just fighting over listings—they're fighting over men, too.
In the clip, they're seen are shown discussing an alleged affair, with agent Polly calling the unidentified woman a "husband f--ker."
While it's unclear who is at the center of that drama, Tyler, whose wife is actress Brittany Snow, shares with the cameras, "She like genuinely tried to kiss me."
In terms of real estate, there are beachfront properties aplenty, but there's still not enough to go around for everyone. Newcomer Kayla is put to the test and is determined to prove she's got what it takes. "Getting this first listing means that I deserve to be here," she tells agent Alex Hall, who replies, "Don't worry, girl. I've got you."
Of course, OGs Jason and Brett Oppenheim make an appearance in the teaser, driving up to their Newport Beach offices in a Jeep. In fact, Jason previously told E! News that he has high hopes for the Selling Sunset spin-off, teasing, "Everyone knows it's gonna be a huge show."
After all, these brokers are young, vibrant and guaranteed to grab the audience's attention. As Jason explained, "I'm really getting along with them and we're really becoming close quickly."
So when can viewers get a glimpse of their life in the O.C.? Well, that's still TBD. But in the meantime, catch up on all episodes of Selling Sunset, streaming now on Netflix.