The Selling the O.C. First Teaser Has Nudity, Backstabbing and, Of Course, Real Estate

Watch : Jason Oppenheim Gets EMOTIONAL at Selling Sunset Reunion

If you thought Selling Sunset was dramatic, you haven't seen anything yet.

The first teaser for Netflix's Selling the O.C. dropped May 6, confirming that the Oppenheim Group's Orange County offices are just as competitive, if not more than their offices in West Hollywood. But the agents—Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland—aren't just fighting over listings—they're fighting over men, too.

In the clip, they're seen are shown discussing an alleged affair, with agent Polly calling the unidentified woman a "husband f--ker."

While it's unclear who is at the center of that drama, Tyler, whose wife is actress Brittany Snow, shares with the cameras, "She like genuinely tried to kiss me."

In terms of real estate, there are beachfront properties aplenty, but there's still not enough to go around for everyone. Newcomer Kayla is put to the test and is determined to prove she's got what it takes. "Getting this first listing means that I deserve to be here," she tells agent Alex Hall, who replies, "Don't worry, girl. I've got you."