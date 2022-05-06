Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Debuts New Romance 5 Months After Jason Oppenheim Split

Watch : Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim "Still Loves" Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is no longer on the market.

Just months after the Selling Sunset star, 40, split from boss Jason Oppenheim, she revealed during the show's reunion, aired on May 6, that she is now in a relationship with non-binary Australian singer G Flip.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," Chrishell told host Tan France. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

As Chrishell explained, she met G Flip while starring in their untitled music video. In a clip from the project, Chrishell is seen sharing a kiss with the "GAY 4 ME" singer.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video," Chrishell shared. "And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first, of course I was like yes, let's do that."