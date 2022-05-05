WATCH LIVE

Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates Sister’s "Perfect" Central Park Wedding

Bryce Dallas Howard shared sweet moments from her little sister Paige Howard’s wedding. See their family photo at the Central Park ceremony.

By Kelly Gilmore May 05, 2022 10:36 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesWeddingsBryce Dallas HowardCelebrities
Watch: Bryce Dallas Howard on Chris Pratt: "He Works His Butt Off"

Here comes the bride—and her sister with all the wedding day praise.

Bryce Dallas Howard took to Instagram on May 3 to share moments from her sister Paige Howard's wedding to Tim Abou-Nasr, while also showering the newlyweds with some sisterly love.

"Congratulations to the newlywed couple @paigecarlylehoward & @timmyabou!!," Bryce wrote. "Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can't imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two. Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!"

The Jurassic World actress detailed highlights from the Central Park ceremony, including a shoutout for the weddings officiant—who also happens to be Bryce and Paige's father, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard.

"when Paige walked down the aisle, we literally gasped," Bryce recalled. "And last but not least, let's give a round of applause for our incredible officiant @realronhoward."

Bryce's Instagram post included a picture of Paige and Tim sharing a smooch at the altar surrounded by white roses, a video of Ron pronouncing them husband and wife and a snapshot of Bryce, Paige and Ron together.

photos
Bryce Dallas Howard's Best Roles

For the occasion, Bryce sported a light green dress paired with a flower crown to perfectly compliment the floral festivities.
 
Scroll on to see the family moment and more celebrity bridesmaids photographed at their friends' and families' very special day.

Instagram
Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce celebrated her sister Paige Howard's wedding to singer Tim Abou-Nasr in Central Park, New York, in May 2022.

Lauren Harrison
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson

The sisters came through as sparkling bridesmaids at friend Stephenie Pearson's wedding in October 2021.

SplashNews.com
Selena Gomez

The singer served as maid of honor at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding in July 2019.

MEGA
Kirsten Dunset

The actress was by her best friend Cindy McGee's side at Sant'Ignazio Church in Rome.

Splash News
Taylor Swift

The singer served as a bridesmaid at her longtime friend Abigail Anderson's wedding.

Instagram
Hailey Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin

Hailey served as the maid of honor at sister Alaia Baldwin's wedding, while cousin Ireland also served as a bridesmaid. Here they are pictured with Hailey's mom Kennya Baldwin.

CPR / WAGO / BACKGRID
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum and fashion designer served as a bridesmaid at friends Cassie Herschenfeld and Ben Katz's wedding in Ojai, California in August 2017, more than six weeks after she announced she had given birth to her and husband William Tell's first child, son Liam.

Instagram
Miranda Kerr

The supermodel was by her brother Matty's side when he married Jimmy Wright in Australia on Dec. 30, 2016.

Instagram
Amy Schumer

After wrapping production on a movie with Goldie Hawn, Schumer traveled to be by Tara Alana's side. The bride exchanged vows with Rusty Fitton, as Schumer's boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, looked on.

Instagram
Rachel Bilson

The Hart of Dixie alum was a bridesmaid at the March 2017 wedding of Gelareh Khalioun, who worked as a costume designer on the show.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

The pop star was the maid of honor at childhood friend Britany Maack's wedding in Pennsylvania in February 2016 and both wore Reem Acra dresses.

GJC / CPR / BACKGRID
Lauren Conrad

The fashion designer and The Hills alum was there for her friend Maura McManus on her big day on Aug. 16. She was joined by co-star Lo Bosworth, who also served as a bridesmaid.

Instagram
Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family star sported a pastel yellow dress while serving as a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding in June 2015.

FameFlynet / BACKGRID
Rachel McAdams

Found: Something blue! The True Detective star stepped in as a bridesmaid for sister Kayleen's Memorial Day wedding. 

GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Eva Longoria

The actress went barefoot through the streets of Spain during her pals' nuptials.

Eva Longoria/WhoSay
Eva Longoria

Back at it again! She serves as a stunning bridesmaid once again, this time wearing a slick strappy black dress. 

Josh Brasted/WireImage
Beyoncé

Talk about a star-studded bunch! Queen Bey donned an angelic white gown for her bridesmaid's duties at sister Solange Knowles' New Orleans wedding last year.  

FameFlynet / BACKGRID
Lady Gaga

After posting ample bachelorette party pics, Gaga kept it classic in a whimsical lavender gown for her pal's New Orleans weddings in March 2015.

William Parker/GC Images
Cara Delevingne

Round two! Cara plays bridesmaid again in this breezy white gown for sister Poppy's 2014 wedding. 

Courtesy: Monique Lhuillier
Ashley Greene

Pretty in pink indeed! Ashley slipped into a stunning Marchesa gown for her publicist's wedding in Turks and Caicos back in 2013.

Gossip Society/Splash News
Jessica Simpson

While she's been a bridesmaid in no less than six weddings, this elegant pink ensemble may be her best bridal party look to date. 

flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com
Naomi Watts

She may just be a bridesmaid, but Naomi definitely steals the show in this striking white lace LBD. 

Brooklyn Decker/Instagram
Brooklyn Decker

That face! The supermodel gets goofy at her pal's nuptials.

Clasos.com/Splash News
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Bohemian beauties! The twins were absolutely angelic on their godmother's big day in Los Cabos back in 2007. 

Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker

And the best boss ever award goes to... SJP! The Sex and the City alum dons a stunning violet number as a proud member of her assistant's bridal party.

SC/BB/Flynetonline.com
Katherine Heigl

The 27 Dresses star was a real bridesmaid for her sister's wedding in 2007.

SC/FameFlynet Pictures
Ashlee Simpson

Fun fact: Ashlee and sister Jessica Simpson both served as bridesmaids for pal Lauren Zelman in 2012.

Premiere/DMac/FameFlynet Pictures
Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee 

Flynet
Jennifer Garner

The actress and her fellow bridesmaids are simply lovely in lilac gowns for this 2006 ceremony. 

Instagram
Lena Dunham

The Girls star took on the role of bridesmaid last year, and arguably orchestrated some of the best bridal Instagrams we've seen yet!

photos
View More Photos From Celebrity Bridesmaids

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Moments From Amber Heard’s Testimony During Johnny Depp Trial

2

How Penelope Disick Reacted to Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

3

Scott Disick Reveals His Issue With Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Moments From Amber Heard’s Testimony During Johnny Depp Trial

2

How Penelope Disick Reacted to Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

3

Scott Disick Reveals His Issue With Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

4

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey's Cause of Death Revealed

5

Addison Rae Leaves Little to the Imagination in Barely-There Outfit