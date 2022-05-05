“Canceled” Frank Langella Calls Out Netflix, Claims Reputation Has Been “Tarnished”

Watch : Netflix Fires Frank Langella for Alleged Misconduct

Frank Langella is speaking his mind.

The 84-year-old actor was fired from the Netflix series The Fall of The House of Usher in April due to misconduct allegations. And now, Langella is opening up about being "canceled" and how his firing was "not fair," "not just" and "not American."

Langella was accused of sexual misconduct with the actress who plays his wife on the series. In an op Ed he wrote for Deadline, the actor detailed how he remembers the encounter.

"I was performing a love scene...both of us were fully clothed," he wrote. "I was sitting on a couch, she was standing in front of me. The director called cut. 'He touched my leg,' said the actress. 'That was not in the blocking.' She then turned and walked off the set, followed by the director and the intimacy coordinator."