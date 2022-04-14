Frank Langella Fired From Netflix Series Following Misconduct Investigation

Watch : 90 Day Fiance, Jersey Shore Sexpert & New Netflix Faves

Netflix is looking for a new lead to star in The Fall of the House of Usher after firing Oscar nominee Frank Langella due to alleged misconduct.

The streamer recently completed an investigation into the star's behavior which "determined that Langella had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set," according to Deadline. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the report to NBC News on April 14.

Langella, 84, was set to star as Roderick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher, based on Edgar Allen Poe's short story of the same title. Deadline reported the series was halfway through filming but the company has decided to re-shoot scenes featuring Langella.

E! News reached out to Netflix and Langella's reps for comment and didn't hear back.

Deadline cited TMZ, who first reported Netflix launched an investigation into Langella's conduct after he was accused of sexual harassment. According to the outlet, citing sources, he made an inappropriate sexual remark to a female co-star.