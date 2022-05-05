Andie MacDowell's Daughter Rainey Qualley Debuts Romance With Bill Pullman's Son Lewis Pullman

Watch : Andie MacDowell's Daughter Rainey Talks Music Gig

First comes Groundhog Day, then comes Independence Day, then comes a '90s celebrity offspring romance.

On May 4, Andie MacDowell's daughter Rainey Qualley and Lewis Pullman, the son of Bill Pullman, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego, Calif.

Lewis, 29, plays a pilot trainee alongside returning star Tom Cruise in the sequel to the iconic '80s film, which is set for release May 27. He and Rainey, 32, have been dating since September 2020, per her Instagram.

Lewis' mom is Tamara Hurwitz, wife of Independence Day's very own President Whitmore. Lewis is the youngest of Bill and Tamara's three kids. Rainey's dad is Groundhog Day star Andie's ex-husband, Paul Qualley, and she is the second-eldest of three children, including Fosse/Verdon actress Margaret Qualley. Bill and Andie are former co-stars—they starred in the 1997 movie The End of Violence.

Before filming Top Gun: Maverick, Lewis played Major Major in the George Clooney-produced Hulu miniseries Catch-22.