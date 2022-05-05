12 Cheap Things From Target You’ll Never Want To Travel Without

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Traveling, whether that be across the world or to the next state over, can be pretty hard on the wallet. Fortunately, travel essentials don't have to be! Thanks to Target, you can buy everything you need to pack in your luggage for a really good low price. In fact, we've rounded up some must-pack items from Target that are all under $30. You'll never want to travel without these again!
Looking for travel-friendly beauty products? Target has all the mini sized makeup, skincare and haircare you need to look cute and totally put together on your trip. If you'd rather take some of your go-to products with you, Target also has super affordable cosmetic jars and tubes that you can buy to bring moisturizer, serum, shampoo, or conditioner on your trip without having to bring the entire jar or bottle.
If you'll be flying, a compact luggage scale is something you definitely want to have in your suitcase. It'll could potentially save you a lot of money and stress, and it's only $20.
We've rounded up some cheap things from Target you'll never want to travel without. Check those out below.
Up & Up Travel Cosmetic Jar
Want to bring your go-to moisturizer with you on your trip? Save space with this super affordable cosmetic jar. It can hold up to 1.25 fluid ounces and Target shoppers use these shampoo, conditioner, lotion, serum, and even candy.
Travel Smart by Conair Compact Digital Luggage Scale
This compact luggage scale is a travel must-have, especially if you want to avoid any surprising overweight baggage fees. Target shoppers say the scale is accurate, lightweight and easy to pack. We have one of these handy things and we never travel without it.
Made by Design Medium Packing Cube Set - 2 Pieces
Packing cubes will not only keep things nice and organized, it'll also help you squeeze in a few extra items you can bring in your suitcase. These medium-sized cubes were made to fit perfectly in suitcases and duffel bags. This $10 set comes with a medium packing cube and a clear pouch for toiletries or smaller items.
WaterSeals Waterproof Lanyard with Magnetic Seal
Whether you're hitting the beach or the water park, this waterproof lanyard is a must-have. Not only will it keep your items dry, you can even use your phone to text or take photos while it's inside!
A New Day Button-Front Cardigan
You can't go wrong with a cute cardigan you can throw on when it gets chilly. Right now, this one's even on sale for $21.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes - 2 pack
These best-selling face wipes can remove makeup without drying our your face. They're also great for a little refresh when you're on the plane or sitting in a car for hours.
Humangear GoToob+ Travel Toiletry Container - 3 pack
Target shoppers love the size of these toiletry tubes, as well as the quality. In fact one reviewer wrote, "The design of this bottle is great, keeping the lid closed so the liquids won't spill in my bag. I bought this item for me. After using it a few times, I purchased more." Plus, the different colors make it easier to remember what's inside each tube.
Febreze Odor-Eliminating Fabric Refresher Extra Strength
This little gem from Febreze will keep your clothes and shoes fresh even when you're on the go. It's also handy to have if you need to freshen up your hotel room.
Takeya 17oz Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug with Flip-Lock Spout Lid
The Traveler from Takeya will keep your drinks "piping hot" for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24. It's labeled the "Ultimate Travel Mug" due to its secure slide lock, contoured lip for easy sipping and loop handle for carrying. Reviewers rate this highly and it's on sale for 15% off.
Kitsch The Lavender Weighted Satin Eye Mask
Travel stress killing your vibe? This weighted satin eye mask with lavender was made to help you relax while also providing skin care benefits. According to multiple reviewers, it's the "best eye mask ever." It really helps to relax you and the material is soft.
Open Story Hardside Mini Case
This mini case is super versatile. Some Target shoppers use this as a wallet, while others use this to hold valuables like jewelry that they don't want getting crushed in their suitcase. There are three colors available and it's on sale now for 15% off.
Looking for more cute and affordable things to shop today? Check out BaubleBar's Big Spring Sale: New Pisa Bracelet Styles For Just $10, Plus Other Can't-Miss Deals Under $15.