Michelle Hord Has a Message for Anyone Grieving This Mother's Day

Former GMA Producer Pens Memoir on Daughter's Shocking Murder

For some, festive occasions like Mother's Day don't feel like cause for celebration. Such is the case for former TV producer Michelle Hord, whose 7-year-old daughter Gabrielle was murdered two decades after Hord lost her own mother. Though the author of The Other Side of Yet: Finding a Light in the Midst of Darkness recently told E! News she struggles with the tragedy of her loss "every day," May 8 is circled on her calendar as particularly tough.

And she knows she's not alone. As she grapples with her own grief, the 52-year-old wanted to help others through theirs. In an essay penned for E!, Hord, who founded nonprofit Gabrielle's Wings in her daughter's honor, shared her best just-get-through-it tips and a heart-wrenching message to her beloved mom and daughter.

Holidays can be hard. They evoke memories—or sometimes a painful lack thereof—about families, rituals and relationships. They remind us of a past that perhaps is no longer a possibility.