How Michelle Hord Is Finding Peace After the Tragic Murder of Her 7-Year-Old Daughter

Watch : Former GMA Producer Pens Memoir on Daughter's Shocking Murder

Michelle Hord is resilience personified.

The former Good Morning America producer endured the unimaginable when in 2017 her then-husband Neil White murdered their 7-year-old daughter, Gabrielle. Now, Michelle's sharing her story in a new memoir titled The Other Side of Yet: Finding Light in the Midst of Darkness.

She stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on April 13 to discuss the book and reflect on the tragedy, which she says occurred during her "tumultuous divorce."

It was June 2017 when her ex finally agreed to sign the divorce papers, but by that point, she said "there was so much friction" between the two that she was living in a rental house. Then, on June 6, "I got this call from my nanny with this bloodcurdling scream, and it was clear she was at a crime scene."

Michelle continued, "I went in a little room and shut the door...got on my knees and said 'God, I do not know what I'm walking into, but whatever it is, please just give me the strength to deal with it.'"