Kim Kardashian’s Trainer Responds to Criticism Over 16-Pound Weight Loss for 2022 Met Gala Look

Watch : Lili Reinhart SLAMS Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 Diet

People are still keeping up with Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala look.

On May 4, TMZ caught up with the SKIMS founder's trainer Don-A-Matrix and asked him about the backlash she received after admitting that she lost 16-pounds in three weeks on a no-carb, no-sugar diet. During the Vogue livestream for the big event, Kim revealed she completed the diet to be able to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress.

"I think one of the misconceptions people have about Kim is she works like, really hard, so I was there through the process," he said. "So, it wasn't like a starving herself type of thing. I mean, she's been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn't eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in."

When asked if there was anything about Kim losing the weight that was unhealthy, Don replied, "Not at all. Not from my end from what I saw. We were working out sometimes twice a day."