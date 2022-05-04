What This Moon Knight Character Could Mean for The Show’s Future

*This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Moon Knight*
Marc, Steven, meet…Jake?
Over the course of Marvel's series Moon Knight, fans have gotten to know Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, and his warmhearted alter Steven Grant as they embarked on their adventure to stop the nefarious Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) from summoning the Egyptian goddess Ammit.
But, there was a third alter in the system that audiences were desperate to meet before the end of its series finale on May 4: the notoriously ruthless cab driver Jake Lockley. Well, consider that wish granted.
After being heavily teased throughout the show, fans got their first—and very brief—glimpse at Jake and his penchant for violence when he kidnapped and murdered Harrow during a surprise scene during the end credits.
Despite ending on such a massive cliffhanger, Moon Knight is not currently confirmed for a second season. However, that has not stopped recurring series director Mohamed Diab from sharing his thoughts on Jake and the character's limitless implications going forward should Marvel decide to continue the series.
"Just imagine what's to come," he told Marvel.com. "I can't wait to see what's going to happen with the third completely different character with a completely different background."
After portraying multiple characters throughout the show—each with their own distinct accents and mannerisms—Oscar Isaac told the outlet that he "let instinct guide" him when it came to Jake. He gave Jake personal touches too, including having him speak solely in Spanish and hum a Guatemalan hymn. (Isaac was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala.)
"I saw an opportunity to bring something of myself to it that's not just trying to pay service to some idea that was in the comics," he shared. "The thought of, ‘He's just going to have the one line that he speaks, it should be in Spanish.'"
He also noted that it was especially exciting to tap into the darker side of Jake and his potential in the future too.
"There's something that's ominous about him, the kind of control that he has versus, you know, both Marc and Steven that have been so off foot," he explained. "It just feels like it was just a really fun chance to let the instinct of, after having played these two guys, imagining what else could be in there and the excitement of shooting that scene."
Fingers crossed that we'll get to see more of Marc, Steven and Jake in the future, too!