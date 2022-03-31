How Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Compares Star Wars, Dune and Marvel Fans

Watch : How Oscar Isaac "Immersed" Himself in Moon Knight Aesthetic

Oscar Isaac knows a little something about passionate fans.

The actor, who starred as Poe Dameron in three Star Wars movies and in the science fiction epic Dune, has now joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ series Moon Knight, premiering March 30.

All three projects feature some of the most fiery fan bases around, but Isaac has been able to appreciate the differences in all of them.

"I think Star Wars was particularly frenzied, especially for The Force Awakens," he told E! News. "It was bringing back the story. It had been a while, it was a whole new chapter in the saga. That was like a religious frenzy that was happening there. Dune is much more akin to Lord of the Rings, very literary. People have lived with those books for a very long time, so those are fascinating conversations."

When it comes to his latest venture, Isaac recognizes the benefit of playing a character that's not exactly a household name.