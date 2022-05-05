This Convertible Clutch With 4,800 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon Is on Sale for Just $20

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
One of our little joys in life is coming across chic fashion finds on Amazon that look more expensive than they actually are. It's even better when those finds are $20 or less and have thousands of reviews raving over how great it is. So today, we're bringing you a must-have accessory that's perfect for a day out and about, date night, a special occasion or traveling. It has over 4,800 five-star reviews and it's on sale for just $20 right now. Trust us, you'll want to add it to your Amazon shopping cart ASAP.
FashionPuzzle's convertible envelope bag is a best-seller on Amazon, and it's not hard to see why. It's simple yet chic, comes in over 20 colors including bold and brights and neutrals, and it can be used as a clutch, a crossbody bag or a wristlet. For just $20, you're basically getting three bags.
If you think the low price point means the quality isn't going to be that great, think again. According to Amazon reviewers, these versatile gems are sturdy and well-made .Many even say they got a ton of compliments when they were these bags out.
Want to snag one of these clutches for yourself? Check out the below.
FashionPuzzle Envelope Convertible Clutch Bag with Chain Strap
This chic convertible bag from Amazon can be used as a clutch, a wristlet or a crossbody. It comes in over 20 colors including fuchsia, black and white. Right now it's on sale for $20.
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"I haven't reviewed products in a hot minute, but this purse right here it's money. My expectations were not too high considering the price. I've been looking for a dressy purse for travel, something not too big but not too small. This one right here is exactly what I was looking for. Pictures don't do it justice, the material does not look like cheap plastic, the wristlet and chain are pretty sturdy, the color is gorgeous and the zippers and stitches are well made. I have no bad things to say so far. I love it."
"LOVE this wristlet. Seems to be made well for the price. Love the variety of colors. Ordering more, and have sent this product link to multiple girlfriends to let them in on this buy."
"Just bought my third color. These are great little crossbody purses. The shoulder strap is removable and tucks away easily inside. the wrist strap is also conveniently removable and all the straps are attached by claw clips. It has lovely yellow gold accents that I love because it matches my jewelry and other accessories. I have an iPhone 12 Pro Max and it fits inside nicely. I liked these bags enough to buy three different colors."
"After reading all the positive reviews, gave this bag a try and got it. And boy, am I glad I did. I was in need of a small clutch for weddings this year and I have a similar colored pair of shoes. The hardware is surprisingly nice. Doesn't feel flimsy or easily bended. The zipper doesn't feel cheap and zips open and close easily. The two zipper handles have some weight to it, which really surprised me because I was expecting this cheap feeling material. I love that it comes with a wrist strap. It's also the perfect size, where it's not too small where you can't fit anything in, but also not too big so you have to carry this bulky clutch around. Love love love this bag, and love it even more for the price!"
"If you're thinking about getting this purse, do it!! It's perfect and worth every penny. It came on time and everything. I will be getting other colors."
