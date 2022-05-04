Drake Claps Back at Critic Who Made Fun of Son Adonis

Watch : See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball

He might be a Certified Lover Boy, but Drake has no time for haters.

On May 4, the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs posted a screenshot of the witty way the "God's Plan" rapper, 35, shut down one Internet troll who attempted to throw shade at both Drake and his 4-year-old son Adonis.

It all started when Drake took to the comments of an Instagram post to defend Tee Morant, father of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, after fans complained about his attitude while he cheered on his son from the sidelines.

As a father himself, Drake disagreed with that idea and shared that he'd be equally supportive of his own son.

"Imagine your son makes the league and he's Ja … all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive," Drake wrote. "It's a right [sic] of passage to that the OG's talk s--t. I know I'mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition."