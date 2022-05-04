Glenn Close Was "Dying" to See Pete Davidson and Meet Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

It's the celebrity friendship we never knew we needed.
During a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Glenn Close spoke about her surprising bond with Pete Davidson.
So how did Close become, um, close with Davidson in the first place? It all started in January when the actress and the Saturday Night Live star had a conversation for Variety's "Actor on Actors" series, where they spoke about their lives and careers.
"They said that Pete Davidson wanted me to interview him, and I said, 'What?'" Close recalled. "And we ended up doing this, you know as everyone was doing Zoom, video together and we had the best time…and we stayed friends."
The rest, as they say, is history. "There are things about Pete that I really love and it's, you know, he's great to be around," she continued, "I so respect the way he talks about what he's going through, and you know, just that alone has I'm sure helped millions of people."
Close was hoping to catch up with Davidson, who she described as having a "lovely spirit," and meet his girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. However, she didn't get the chance. As she noted, "I didn't get to mingle around and to find—I was dying to find Pete Davidson, who's my friend, and meet Kim."
Still, the eight-time Oscar nominee had a good time, noting everyone was "jiving" to the music of Jon Batiste and that she and Sebastian Stan "kind of glommed together" over their similar pink Valentino outfits. Not to mention, she had a pretty star-studded table.
"Questlove's at my table, and Jon Batiste, and the man who runs Condé Nast and Adrien Brody," Close recalled. "And it was just…a room full of very interesting people."
As for Davidson, he was dressed in Dior Men and walked the red carpet with Kim, who wore a vintage Jean Louis gown that was sketched by Bob Mackie and originally worn by Marilyn Monroe. This marked the comedian and the reality star's second red carpet appearance as a couple—the first being at the White House Correspondents' Dinner days prior.
But overall, Kim and Pete, who started dating shortly after her October appearance on SNL as host, keep much of their relationship private.
"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete," the SKIMS mogul said on an April episode of Making Space With Hoda Kotb, "and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about."
We're sure she would have made an exception for Glenn Close, though!