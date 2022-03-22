The Fate of And Just Like That Revealed

Watch : Karen Pittman Hopes for a Season 2 of "And Just Like That"

Get ready for more Che Diaz!

More than a month after the season one finale, HBO Max has confirmed that And Just Like That... will get another season more than a month after the series finale. Executive producer Michael Patrick King celebrated the news, saying in a statement, "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters—played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled."

He added, "And Just like That… our Sex life is back."

And Just Like That... premiered on Dec. 9 with a 10-episode season spotlighting OG Sex and the City trio Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in their 50s. Samantha (Kim Cattrall) did not return for the reboot. According to HBO Max, it's their most streamed show ever, with HBO's Chief Content Officer Bloys telling Variety in December, "In terms of viewership, it's been phenomenal. I couldn't be happier with how it's doing in terms of reception."