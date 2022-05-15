Taylor Swift Could Make History at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

Way back in 2011, Drake wrote in a tweet that he was "so proud" of the pop star. Five years later, the duo starred in two Apple Music commercials in which they lip-synced to each other's songs. Taylor then gave a shoutout to the "Laugh Now Cry Later" artist in her 2019 track "I Forgot That You Existed," singing, "In my feelings more than Drake."

Most recently, Drake posted an Instagram photo of himself hugging the "All Too Well" artist, writing, "They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work." While E! News confirmed that the friendly snap was a throwback, that didn't stop Swifties from expressing their wildest dreams for a collaboration between the two stars.

"remember there were rumors about drake x taylor swift collab during 1989 era? what if that song is in the vault tracks??" one fan theorized on Twitter, while another tweeted, "so Drake's caption is a lyric from a collab with Taylor, right?"

For now, we'll just have to wait and see if there'll be a Taylor and Drake reunion at the BBMAs!