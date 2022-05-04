Star Wars Day 2022: Shop New Merch Drops & Deals From Stoney Clover Lane, ColourPop, Amazon & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When you're a Star Wars fan, there's no better time to shop for new gear than May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. After all, so many brands use this opportunity to drop new Star Wars collabs and collections, you're guaranteed to find something you want to add to your wardrobe or collection.

Lucky for us fans, Star Wars Day 2022 has no shortage of new releases for us to shop. For instance, Stoney Clover Lane just released their new Star Wars collection in honor of May the 4th, and it features all the cutest printed bags and accessories, all of which, can be customized using their adorable patches. ColourPop also added some brand new items to their Star Wars collection, which feature beauty products inspired by the original trilogy.

But new drops aren't the only reason to shop right now. Star Wars Day is also a great time to score a really good deal on merch as many retailers are offering discounts on Star Wars products for a limited time. For example, Walmart has great deals on everything from LEGO sets to Funko Pop!s. GameStop is also offering an $84 interactive Grogu for just $20 today. If you want to add some new pieces to your wardrobe, Box Lunch has 25% off Star Wars sweatshirts, jackets, accessories and more for two days only.

We've rounded up some brand new Star Wars releases that you should shop now, as well as some deals you can't miss. Check those out below.