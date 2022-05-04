Star Wars Day 2022: Shop New Merch Drops & Deals From Stoney Clover Lane, ColourPop, Amazon & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When you're a Star Wars fan, there's no better time to shop for new gear than May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. After all, so many brands use this opportunity to drop new Star Wars collabs and collections, you're guaranteed to find something you want to add to your wardrobe or collection.
Lucky for us fans, Star Wars Day 2022 has no shortage of new releases for us to shop. For instance, Stoney Clover Lane just released their new Star Wars collection in honor of May the 4th, and it features all the cutest printed bags and accessories, all of which, can be customized using their adorable patches. ColourPop also added some brand new items to their Star Wars collection, which feature beauty products inspired by the original trilogy.
But new drops aren't the only reason to shop right now. Star Wars Day is also a great time to score a really good deal on merch as many retailers are offering discounts on Star Wars products for a limited time. For example, Walmart has great deals on everything from LEGO sets to Funko Pop!s. GameStop is also offering an $84 interactive Grogu for just $20 today. If you want to add some new pieces to your wardrobe, Box Lunch has 25% off Star Wars sweatshirts, jackets, accessories and more for two days only.
We've rounded up some brand new Star Wars releases that you should shop now, as well as some deals you can't miss. Check those out below.
Can't-Miss New Merch Drops for Star Wars Day 2022
Stoney Clover Lane The Star Wars Collection
Stoney Clover Lane just dropped their super cute Star Wars Collection, which features duffle bags, adorable printed backpacks, fanny packs and more. Prices start at just $20.
ColourPop x Star Wars Collection
Beauty lovers, get excited! The brand new ColourPop x Star Wars Collection just dropped and this time it's paying tribute to the original trilogy. The new collection includes an eyeshadow palette, crème lux lipsticks, jelly eye shadows, liquid eyeliner and gloss. Be sure to shop their other Star Wars offerings as well!
Ruggable Star Wars Doormats
Ruggable just released five brand new designs in honor of Star Wars Day. The designs range from oh-so adorable with fan fave Grogu to sophisticated like the Dark Side Monogram Doormat. These doormats come with a machine washable doormat cover and a rubber mat to keep it in place. Right now, you can save 15% off using the code STARWARS.
Vera Bradley x Star Wars Collection
Vera Bradey launched a gorgeous 52-piece limited edition Star Wars collection that features backpacks, tote bags, clothing, blankets and so much more. The patterns are lovely as usual, and you'll want to get every single piece from the collection.
Casetify x Star Wars
In honor of May the 4th, Casetify dropped an exclusive collection of tech accessories that pay homage to the original trilogy. One product you may want to get your hands on is collectible laser engraved Millennium Falcon iPhone case which is limited to just 1,000 pieces.
Star Wars ‘May the Force Be With Us’ Spirit Jersey
In honor of May the 4th, shopDisney released some brand new Star Wars merch that's definitely worth checking out. When we first saw this spirit jersey, we were immediately obsessed. Everything about it is stunning from the gorgeous colors and font to the graphics overall. We highly doubt this will stay in stock for too long, so be sure to snag yours ASAP.
Homesick Star Wars Collection
Let the Force surround you with Homesick's brand new collection featuring candles inspired by the Star Wars franchise. There's a Tatooine scented candle with notes of juniper, bergamot, agave and sage bush, a Death Star Candle that features notes of smoked amber, cement, tobacco, sandalwood, leather and black myrrh, and an Endor candle that has notes of wild fern, basil and ganga sap. Homesick even has a bundles where you can save a little extra.
Corkcicle x Star Wars Chewbacca & Han Solo
Corkcicle's Star Wars collection just got a couple of new additions! Now you can get coffee mugs and tumblers featuring Chewbacca and Han Solo.
Enso Rings Star Wars Wide Collection
Enso has a collection of gorgeous silicone Star Wars rings that would delight any Star Wars fan. They recently released a new collection of wider rings featuring iconic scenes from the franchise. Right now, all Star Wars rings are on sale for 20% off. It's the perfect time to add these to your collection.
The Best Star Wars Day 2022 Deals
Hasbro Star Wars: The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu
How's this for an out of this world deal? You can score this adorable interactive Grogu, originally $85, for just $20. It comes with four accessories including the infamous cookie. When you place it on his hands, he'll react with animation and sound effects. It's such a great gift for kids, plus that price can't be beat!
GameStop has all kinds of amazing savings for Star Wars Day, like this very cool Mandalorian popcorn maker for $40. Be sure to check out all the deals here.
Star Wars Hoth Metal-Based and Enamel 6 Lapel Pin Set Amazon Exclusive
If you're a pin collector or you have one in your life, this Amazon Exclusive pin set themed to Hoth, is on sale today for just $8.
Our Universe Star Wars The Mandalorian Mythosaur Skull Bomber Jacket
Right now, Box Lunch is having a two-day sale where you can take 25% off Star Wars merchandise including this super stylish bomber jacket inspired by The Mandalorian.
Be sure to check out Box Lunch's other Star Wars offerings here. Again, nearly everything is 25% off for two days only.
Her Universe Star Wars Tatooine Boyfriend Fit Girls T-Shirt
Hot Topic is having a sitewide sale where you can find some great discounts on all kinds of Star Wars march from tops to figures. We love this relaxed, boyfriend fit tee featuring the twin suns of Tatooine.
You can find all of Hot Topic's Star Wars Day deals right here.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure
This large action figure of the Mandalorian features real phrases from the show, as well as a light-up flamethrower and blaster lights and sounds. It's originally $33, but it's on sale now for $24.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Real Moves Plush by Mattel
This super cute Grogu plush can follow you, spin around, make sounds, and even play hide and seek — all with the use of a remote control. It was made for kids ages three and up, and adults can even find joy playing with this adorable toy. Right now, it's on sale for $50 at shopDisney.
Hanna Andersson Star Wars Collection
Hanna Andersson's super cute Star Wars collection of kids clothing and pajamas for the whole family are on sale now for 40% off. It's perfect for family movie nights!
Chewy Chewbacca Round Plush Squeaky Dog Toy By Star Wars
Pet parents! Chewy has a fun collection of Star Wars with toys, food mats, apparel, beds and more, and they're currently running a promo where you get $10 off when you spend $25 on Star Wars items. Your dog will have a lot of fun with this Chewbacca squeaky plush toy, but this bed inspired by Grogu's pram is a must-see!
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child With Hover Pram Cosbaby Bobble-Head Figure by Hot Toys
How could you possibly make Grogu cuter than he already is? Turn him into a Cosbaby! Right now, you can get this adorable bobble-head for just $18.
Diff Princess Leia 2.0
Diff, the charitable eyewear brand, is currently holding a sale where you can save 25% off all Star Wars styles. They have sunnies, prescription glasses and blue light glasses inspired by fan favorite characters like Ahsoka Tano, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, as shown here.
Loungefly Star Wars Mini-Backpack
This Amazon exclusive mini backpack features Funko Pop! versions of Luke, Leia, and Force ghosts Anakin, Yoda and Obi-Wan. It's originally $70, but it's on sale today for $58.
Looking for more great things to shop today? Get Tickets to 3,700+ Concerts for Just $25: Luke Bryan, Halsey, Wiz Khalifa, Shania Twain and More.