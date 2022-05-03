Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen Tease What's in Store in Doctor Strange 2

Watch : Benedict Cumberbatch Enters Multiverse Madness in Doctor Strange 2

Things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are about to get strange.

The new movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, could change the MCU as we know it. The cast of the Doctor Strange sequel chatted exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop at the film's May 2 red carpet in Los Angeles, teasing what's in store for their characters. (No spoilers, of course.)

"[He's] just an ever, kind of, evolving character to play," leading man Benedict Cumberbatch said about returning as the titular sorcerer. "He's snarky, he's funny, he's arrogant. But he's also human, he's frail, and he's learning. He's not rigid, so he's continually evolving, and that's why I love coming back to more of him."

Returning alongside Cumberbatch is Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a the Scarlet Witch. And after the events of the Disney+ series WandaVision left Maximoff without her family—husband Vision (Paul Bettany) and kids Billy and Tommy (Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne)—Olsen hopes that she'll will be able to find happiness in the new film.