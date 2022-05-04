How the Kardashians Really Secured Their First Met Gala Invitations

Scoring an invite to the biggest fashion event of the year is easier said than done.
On May 2, Kim Kardashian joined Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala, marking the first time that all the sisters attended the fashion event together. And while their red carpet arrivals were expected by many, it wasn't always that way.
In the new biography Anna, several former employees of Anna Wintour share new details about what it's like to work with Vogue's editor-in-chief. They also gave insight into how celebrities really score an invite to the prestigious Met Gala.
According to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was previously served as Vogue's event planner, the Kardashians were not welcome at the fundraiser for many years. "The Kardashians had zero style," she said in the biography, "and their whole reason for who they were was nothing that tied to Vogue."
The book claims representatives for the Kardashians called trying to get them into the event, but things wouldn't change until 2013, when Kim made her Met Gala debut as then-boyfriend Kanye West's date. E! News has reached out to the Kardashians team for comment and hasn't heard back.
"Year 1—2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye's plus one & so nervous!" she wrote on Twitter. " I didn't know anyone & I'm sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now."
Another milestone for the Kardashians was when Anna allowed Kanye and Kim to grace the cover of Vogue's April 2014 issue.
According to author Amy Odell, Anna and Kanye discussed face-to-face how the cover would be a turning point for the Vogue brand. Stephanie was no longer planning the gala but stayed friends with Anna and said she understood the change in direction. "At the end of the day, Vogue's a business," she said. "I think that at a certain point you're going to have to give in to what culture, what people want."
While the cover had its fair share of critics, Anna defended her choice in her 2019 Masterclass. "There is always a time when you know you have to break the rules," she said. "Kim and Kanye were part of the conversation of the day and for Vogue not to recognize that would have been a big misstep." (Anna declined to be interviewed for Amy's biography.)
Safe to say this rule was worth breaking. For more bombshells from the Anna: The Biography, keep reading.
