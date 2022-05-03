How Similar Is Anna Wintour to Miranda Priestly? The Anna Book Sheds New Light

Watch : "The Devil Wears Prada" Turns 15!: Live From E! Rewind

Forget the first Monday in May because the first Tuesday is the real day fashion fanatics have been waiting for. The new biography of Anna Wintour has finally arrived and, yes, it is totally the perfect way to nurse your Met Gala hangover. Fashion journalist Amy Odell charts Wintour's impressive rise within the fashion world, offering insight into her childhood and early career and painstakingly detailing her 34 years and counting reign as Vogue's editor-in-chief.

While Wintour "respectfully declined" to be interviewed for the book, Odell shared that she was was "provided with contact information for some of her colleagues and friends." In total, the author spoke with over 250 sources, including some of Wintour's former personal assistants who offered insight on what it was really like to work for the iconic fashion figure, whose management style was so singular that it inspired one departed aide to pen the bestselling book (and eventual hit movie), The Devil Wears Prada.

But just how accurate was Meryl Steep's iconic turn as Miranda Priestly, the character based off of Wintour in Lauren Weisberger's roman à clef?