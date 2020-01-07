This YouTuber isn't here for the term "influencer."

Gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan's February 2020 issue, Emma Chamberlain is using her platform to speak her truth on why she'd rather the public not use the term "influencer" because it's "kind of disgusting."

The YouTube star, with 8.5 million followers and counting on Instagram, tells the publication, "If someone is calling me an influencer, they're saying that my job is to influence, and I don't think that's true. I prefer to entertain and be a friend. I don't want to influence."

The 18-year-old California native also opened up about the importance of not taking herself too seriously. "I mean, I make fun of YouTubers and I am one. I think of it as, Why not play into it? If you can't beat them, join them?"

Chamberlain uploaded her first video to her YouTube channel in 2017 and since then, she's only seen an enormous uptick in her subscribers—over 8 million and counting—and total views—over 957 million and counting.