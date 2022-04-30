Pete Davidson Jokes About Kim Kardashian's Ex Kanye West at Comedy Show

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Defends His "Art" Amid Pete Davidson Video Backlash

Pete Davidson cracking jokes about Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West? Well, it was "Bound 2" happen.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, was certainly not afraid to poke fun at the "Heartless" rapper, 44, with whom he has been feuding, as he took the stage as he took the stage at a Netflix Is A Joke Fest comedy event in Los Angeles.

During mutual friend Dave Chappelle's headlining show at the Hollywood Bowl on April 28, Pete performed as a guest comic. He joked onstage that Kanye told him that he—Pete—has AIDS, Deadline reported. Pete added that he was momentarily convinced it was true because the rapper "is a genius," the outlet said.

E! News has reached out to Kanye for comment in response to Pete's jokes.

The men's feud began after the SNL star began dating Kim last fall. In February, Kanye depicted himself kidnapping and burying Pete alive in his "Eazy" music video. Pete later texted Kanye in a bid to talk things over, but also sent a selfie and said he was "in bed with your wife." (Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.)