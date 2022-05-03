2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Nicki Minaj Just Made Baseball Caps a Fashion Moment for Life at 2022 Met Gala

Nicki Minaj came in with a Bang Bang look the 2022 Met Gala. The “Anaconda” singer returned to the fashion event after missing last year’s due to its COVID-19 policy.

Pound the alarm, because Nicki Minaj has stolen the show at the 2022 Met Gala.

The "Super Bass" singer reminded fans why she's a true style icon by serving a fierce look on the red carpet. For fashion's biggest night—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2—Nicki sported a black Burberry tiered tulle gown with ruffle and feather details paired with an oversized belt and a leather ball cap. (See all the red carpet fashion looks here.) 

On the red carpet, she was spotted chatting with Rosalía and Katy Perry before heading inside where social media posts were not allowed. 

This year's appearance marks Nicki's return to the Met Gala for the first time since 2019, as she did not attend the 2021 event due to its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," Nicki said in a September 2021 tweet. "If I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Prior to her absence at last year's celebration, Nicki owned the red carpet at numerous Met Galas of years past.

She made her Met Gala debut in 2013, sporting a blue Tommy Hilfiger gown paired with a red lip and gold statement necklace. Then, in 2018, Nicki donned a red hot custom look by Oscar de la Renta. The jaw-dropping gown featured red ombre sequins and a train of tulle fabric.

Keep reading to see Nicki's style evolution over the years.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images
June 2009: Fierce Barbie

Nicki Minaj paired her black leather jacket with ripped pants and a Barbie statement necklace at the 2009 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
June 2010: Glamorous Girl

The 35-year-old performer wore a bold white gown on the 2010 BET Awards red carpet, but it was her orange hair that stole the show.

Mazur AMA 2010/WireImage
November 2010: Embellishment Queen

The rapper brought the wow-factor by rocking this embellished Manish Arora midi dress at the 2010 American Music Awards.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy
February 2011: Leopard Lady

At the 2011 Grammy Awards, the "Super Bass" singer completed her Givenchy leopard-print look with a bleached bouffant accented with a black stripe

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
August 2011: Bold Moves

The "Anaconda" performer showed that she is a fashion risk-taker at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards when she showed up in this bright candy-colored ensemble and sherbet-colored locks to match.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel
September 2011: Pretty In Pink

Minaj rocked a pink, sparkly dress with a magenta bra and red boots at the 2011 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
November 2011: Gorgeous in Green

On the 2011 American Music Awards red carpet, the fashionista matched her green and black ensemble with pink locks for another show-stopping look.

ABC/RICHARD HARBAUGH
November 2012: Noticeably Neon

Minaj stood out in a neon gown while making her way into the 2012 American Music Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
February 2012: Rockin' Red

The "Moment 4 Life" singer made a big statement in her nun-like, red Versace look at the 2012 Grammys.

Photo by Christopher Polk/KCA2012/Getty Images for KCA
March 2012: Pastel Dream

Minaj made fans do a double take when she stepped out in this multi-color pastel look at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
May 2013: Chic Couture

The MTV Video Music Award winner posed on the carpet in a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger gown with cutouts around the midriff at the Met Gala.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
May 2013: Ravishing in Red

At the 2013 Billboard Awards, Minaj stunned in a sophisticated red gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
May 2014: Vision in Black

Cutouts were once again the name of the game for Minaj at the 2014 Billboard Awards.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
August 2014: Marvelous Mini

The performer owned the red carpet in a metallic, animal-print mini dress at the 2014 MTV VMAs.

Ian Gavan/MTV 2014/Getty Images for MTV
November 2014: Sizzling in Silver

Minaj graced the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards stage in a two-piece, silver ensemble that wowed the crowd.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
February 2015: Oh So Sultry

At the 2015 Grammys, the "Barbie Dreams" rapper showed off her curves in a form-fitting black gown.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
August 2015: Golden Goddess

Minaj glowed in gold on the carpet at the 2015 VMAs before taking the stage with Taylor Swift to open the show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
August 2016: Blue Beauty

The "Bang Bang" performer showed off her glamorous side in a blue floor-length gown on the white carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
August 2017: Pink Power

Minaj brought the fun in a two-piece, bubblegum pink, latex jumpsuit when arriving at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
May 2017: Effortlessly Chic

So glamorous! The rapper showed off her toned legs in a black and red H&M custom look at the 2017 Met Gala.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
May 2018: Stunning Star

At the 2018 Met Gala, Minaj wore a red, Oscar de la Renta gown, which was inspired by the night's theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
August 2018: Modern Woman

Minaj took the 2018 VMAs carpet by storm with her nude body suit and tulle skirt before performing her songs "Majesty" and "Barbie Dreams" during the big show.

