Nicki Minaj Just Made Baseball Caps a Fashion Moment for Life at 2022 Met Gala

Pound the alarm, because Nicki Minaj has stolen the show at the 2022 Met Gala.

The "Super Bass" singer reminded fans why she's a true style icon by serving a fierce look on the red carpet. For fashion's biggest night—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2—Nicki sported a black Burberry tiered tulle gown with ruffle and feather details paired with an oversized belt and a leather ball cap. (See all the red carpet fashion looks here.)

On the red carpet, she was spotted chatting with Rosalía and Katy Perry before heading inside where social media posts were not allowed.

This year's appearance marks Nicki's return to the Met Gala for the first time since 2019, as she did not attend the 2021 event due to its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," Nicki said in a September 2021 tweet. "If I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."